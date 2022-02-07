Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,698 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI opened at $11.98 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

