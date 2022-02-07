Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

