Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 12,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CRL opened at $335.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
