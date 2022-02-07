Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 12,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $335.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.