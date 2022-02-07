Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $91.46 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.