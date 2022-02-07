Mackay Shields LLC Sells 507 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $212.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

