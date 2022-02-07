Mackay Shields LLC Sells 857 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.