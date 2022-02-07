Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.84.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $223.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

