Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,703 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.