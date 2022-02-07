Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Masonite International worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of DOOR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.