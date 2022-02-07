Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 11.42% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.