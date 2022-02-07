Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 36,018 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Eventbrite worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Eventbrite by 55.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

