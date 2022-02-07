Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12,284 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

