Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after acquiring an additional 427,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

