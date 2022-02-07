Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 192.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

