Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 6.1%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $74.87. Approximately 3,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

