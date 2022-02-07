Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 498,568 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

