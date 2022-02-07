MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $13.23 million and $919,010.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00009754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.33 or 0.07137418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.63 or 0.99765103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006556 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

