MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.36 million and $233,514.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.96 or 0.07154051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,989.46 or 1.00129590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006462 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

