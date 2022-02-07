Mandeep Chawla Sells 32,099 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total value of C$518,077.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,314,379.16.

On Friday, February 4th, Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total value of C$428,413.68.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.03. 488,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.52. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

