Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.33 or 0.07160417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,150.12 or 1.00158611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006582 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

