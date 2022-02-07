Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $129.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.41. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

