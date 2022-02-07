Maplelane Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Maplelane Capital LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,999 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. The firm has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.76 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.