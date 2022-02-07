Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $149.01 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,598 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 3.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.44% of First Republic Bank worth $149,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.95. 2,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

