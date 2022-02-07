Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.