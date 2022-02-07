Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $58.99 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $58,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.98. 6,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.