Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. Vontier comprises approximately 2.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Vontier worth $78,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 42.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5,788.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

