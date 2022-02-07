Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,437,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,489,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,552,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,626,000 after purchasing an additional 224,792 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 100.7% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 515,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 127,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.00. 113,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94. The company has a market cap of $637.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.