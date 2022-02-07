Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,244 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $123,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 462,465 shares of company stock valued at $39,653,383 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

