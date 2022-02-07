Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Teleflex worth $41,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,539,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 156,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 75,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.99. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

