Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.67. 52,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

