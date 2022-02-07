Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of adidas stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.70. 32,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,329. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.87. adidas AG has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of adidas from €345.00 ($387.64) to €340.00 ($382.02) in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.00.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

