Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $107,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,490.03. 476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,550.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,517.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

