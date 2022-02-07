Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,043 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.00. 177,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.02. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $141.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

