Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Markel worth $141,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded up $7.58 on Monday, hitting $1,268.19. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,249.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,062.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

