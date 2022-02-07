Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $104,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.58. 23,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,521 shares of company stock worth $34,746,009. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

