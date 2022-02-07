Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.00

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 621631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 116,930 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

