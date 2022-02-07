MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 128,225 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

