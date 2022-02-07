Marlin Price Tops $0.0520 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Marlin has a total market cap of $38.34 million and $18.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.