Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 4,250 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 136.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $171.75 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.21.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

