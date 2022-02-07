Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 9,501 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPH opened at $22.56 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

