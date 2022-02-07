Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688,205 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Masco worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

MAS opened at $61.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.