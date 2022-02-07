Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Masonite International worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

DOOR stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.