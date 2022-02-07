Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Masonite International worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $95.55 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.