Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Cap of $582,827.59

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $582,827.59 and approximately $52,516.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.45 or 0.07139484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00073581 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 351.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

