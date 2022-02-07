Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Farley Capital L.P.’s Largest Position

Farley Capital L.P. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 33.8% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $378.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.61 and a 200-day moving average of $354.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

