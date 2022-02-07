Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.5% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Mastercard worth $994,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.43. The company had a trading volume of 110,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $371.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

