Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.92. The stock had a trading volume of 159,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.61 and its 200 day moving average is $354.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.