Match Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

MTCH opened at $115.98 on Monday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,416,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,617,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Match Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

