Match Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Match Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

Shares of MTCH opened at $115.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06. Match Group has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

