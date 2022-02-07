Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $114.77. 13,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,009. Match Group has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

